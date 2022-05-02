'Exceptional' Cameron Dawson will return to Sheffield Wednesday from Exeter City

Dawson has been a key player for the Grecians this season in their march to the top of the League Two table, and after securing promotion last week they're now out to finish the job by clinching the league title.

The 26-year-old has a deal at Wednesday until 2024, but was sent out on loan by Moore this season in search of regular gametime following a tough 2020/21 season due to injuries.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now, having proven his fitness and helped spearhead a tremendous season for Exeter, the Owls boss has confirmed that the shot-stopped will be back in Wednesday colours when the time rolls around for the return to preseason.

Speaking to the media, Moore said, "We will have him back with us. Congratulations to Exeter and really, really well done to them as a football club.

"There is unfinished business there because they want to go for the title but he will be returning back with us come pre-season."

He also went on to add, "I called him and messaged him straight away. I said to him 'huge congratulations' and it is a massive tick for Cam coming off a long term injury. He has played over 40 odd matches, which is what we wanted, and he has been part of a successful team down there.

Cameron Dawson will return to Sheffield Wednesday from Exeter City. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

"His performances have been absolutely exceptional down there. We have kept a close eye on him and it is great to see him do so well.

"I really look forward to seeing him when he reports back for pre-season. He has been in great form and his confidence will be really high. From a club perspective with the loan, it has worked well for both parties.”

A win for Exeter against Port Vale on Saturday would clinch the title, and Dawson is expected to start as he targets his 19th clean sheet of the campaign.