Sheffield Wednesday reportedly show interest in former RB Leipzig youngster

According to Football Insider, the 19-year-old left back is a player that the Owls have identified as potential target for the January transfer window, with the club known to be keen on bringing in a left-sided player if the opportunity arises.

Wednesday manager, Darren Moore, will have had the chance to have a close look at Bondswell earlier this year when the Owls went up against Newcastle’s U21s in the Papa John’s Trophy – a game that they won 3-0.

The defender played the full 90 minutes at Hillsborough, and was booked towards the end of the game as Moore’s side put in a comfortable performance against the young Magpies.

Football Insider have reported that the defender’s parent club have given the greenlight for a loan move next month as they seek to give him more senior game time between now and the end of the season, with Portsmouth another club said to be keeping a close eye on the situation.

Moore’s options in the January window will be limited given the restrictions that remain in place, with the Owls looking at the free agent and loan market in an attempt to bolster their ranks in preparations for a promotion push in the second half of the season, and it remains to be seen at this point how many new faces they will be looking to bring in.

Bondswell certainly fits the bill in terms of a left back, with Wednesday arguably not having had a natural player in that position since Morgan Fox.