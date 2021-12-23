The trio have all come through the ranks at Hillsborough having grown up in Sheffield as Wednesdayites, but are all now 21-years-old and getting to the point in their careers where they need to start playing regular football.

All three have spent a period out on loan this season in order to get more senior minutes under their belts, but at this point in time will be leaving Hillsborough at the end of the season when their current deals expire. They could sign precontracts outside the UK from January 1st.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We had a quick look at the trio.

Alex Hunt

The talented midfielder has been part of the Wednesday setup since he joined the Owls’ academy as a seven-year-old, and worked his way up through the ranks at Middlewood Road before signing his first professional contract in 2018.

This season he headed out on loan to Grimsby Town in the National League – where he has made a big impact – and his contractual situation has led to a number of clubs in the Premier League and Championship keeping tabs on him.

Ciaran Brennan, Alex Hunt and Liam Waldock are all out of contract at Sheffield Wednesday in the summer.

Ciaran Brennan

Brennan hasn’t been at Wednesday quite as long as Hunt, but has spent the best part of a decade in the club’s colours since joining the U14s back in 2014. He signed his first pro deal four years later in 2018.

A short loan spell with Notts County earlier this year set the young centre back up nicely for the fact that he was thrown into the first team during a defensive injury crisis, and the Republic of Ireland youth international has shown plenty of promise when given the chance.

Liam Waldock

Like Hunt and Brennan, Waldock is a Wednesdayite himself that has worked his way through the academy system at Middlewood Road. The central midfielder joined the club at eight-years-old and has shone at all levels through to the U18s and U23s.