Coventry City boss Mark Robins could be left looking to the extremities of his first-team squad when they take on Sheffield Wednesday's relegation rivals Blackburn Rovers this weekend. The FA Cup semi-finalists were beaten by Hull City on Wednesday with that defeat effectively ending their chances of claiming a play-off spot in the Championship.

Nevertheless, they head to Ewood Park this weekend in the hope of piling the misery on John Eustace's side, who sit just three points above the relegation zone and two above Wednesday in the league table. However, it seems Coventry's exploits over the last few weeks have caught up with them and Robins expects to travel to Lancashire without a host of key names.

Fabio Tavares, Victor Torp, Joel Latibeaudiere and Luis Binks are all struggling with issues and Robins admits he could be forced to call on the club's academy set up in order to fill the holes in his matchday squad.

"Fabio has got to go for a surgical opinion on his ankle," Robins said after Wednesday's defeat to the Tigers. "He’s got ligament damage and we have got to see whether he needs surgery or not. I think that’s getting done tomorrow (Thursday).

“He got slammed between two legs and it’s just damaged his ligaments. I think there were two players going for the ball at the same time and he’s just got caught between their legs and caused that damage, but it’s an impact. Victor has torn a stomach muscle and was in too much pain to be involved (against Hull). I think it’s where there’s an attachment to his hip.

“Binksy had a tight Achilles at half-time and then just felt it in the game and had to go off. I don’t know how bad that is yet. Joel Latibeaudiere picked up a calf problem a while back and has been managing it, and today it has caught up with him a little bit.

“I don’t know, there’s not long left but potentially, yes. Certainly Fabio, potentially Joel and Binksy, I am not sure yet but I wouldn’t be surprised if he missed the rest of the season as well. I am not sure where he is quite at.