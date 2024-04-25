Key man to return as West Brom visit Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 25-year-old striker, who Wednesday were interested in signing a couple of seasons back, has been a big player for the Baggies in 2024/25, scoring 11 goals in the Championship as they look to secure a top six finish and reach the play-offs for a shot at returning to the Premier League.

Thomas-Asante scored two in three prior to the game against Sunderland earlier this month, however in that game he was shown two quickfire yellow cards that resulted in his dismissal, and he was forced to sit out the narrow 2-1 defeat to Leicester City over the weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was just a one-game ban, though, meaning that he’ll be back into the mix at Hillsborough on Saturday afternoon, and will be keen to cause problems for whichever Owls backline he ends up playing against should he return straight back into Carlos Corberan’s XI as expected.

The attacker was almost ever-present for the first few months of the season for West Brom, however he picked up an injury in February and faced a spell on the sidelines. He’s played seven times in the Championship since then, starting the last four fixtures.