Wednesday climbed out of the bottom three for the first time since Röhl’s arrival over the weekend, beating Blackburn Rovers 3-1 at Ewood Park to give themselves a real shot of staving off the drop and another season in League One.

The German has overseen a remarkable turnaround after the Owls’ worst ever start to a season, and McCoist believes that he’s ‘transformed’ the team during his spell in charge.

"What a story that is at Sheffield Wednesday!" McCoist said, as quoted by Football League World. "They brought Danny Rohl in and he’s been absolutely remarkable… I think I speak on behalf of a lot of football fans when I say I didn’t know much about Danny Rohl, but he’s absolutely transformed the club.

"He’s instilled some belief into the Sheffield Wednesday players. The one thing they have in their favour now is momentum, they’re unbeaten in four with a brilliant win against Blackburn, not only are they picking up points but they’re picking up points against teams who are trying to suck them back into the bottom three.

"If I was a betting man, I’d fancy them to stay up! They’ve got West Brom at home and Sunderland away which aren’t easy fixtures, but when they’re must win games, they can find enough to get over the line and stay up."

