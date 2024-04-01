Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Millwall boss Neil Harris laid into almost everyone in his post-match rant after watching his side lose to rock-bottom Rotherham United - a result that meant the Millers live to fight another day.

Failure to win at the New York Stadium would have seen Rotherham relegated but they turned in a battling performance to claim a 2-1 victory with Charlie Wyke scoring the winner in the dying minutes after Millwall's Ryan Longman had cancelled out well-struck opener.

The Lions had improved since Harris' return to the club and will have seen this one as an opportunity to further pull away from the likes of Sheffield Wednesday, who suffered a 2-0 defeat at Middlesbrough and third-bottom Huddersfiled who were held to a draw by another team fearing the drop, in Stoke.

As it turned out, Millwall are four points off the drop-zone and Harris was fuming, turning his anger to his team for their failure to put away chances, the atmosphere at a far-from-full New York Stadium and the referee.

"The first half was very scrappy, the atmosphere here was terrible and the referee was horrific," he summarised. "We did enough to win two or three games of football there. Second half we've made a dozen opportunities to score and rather than Rotherham win the game, we lost that game."

Harris added: “We threw it away. We were the better team and created the most chances. We certainly controlled the second half. The first half was very scrappy. I thought we created numerous chances and they scored two goals against the run of play.

“When you get back to 1-1 and you’re controlling the game and created chance after chance, what you can’t do is throw it away. Ultimately, Rotherham did not win the game, we lost it.

“The positives I can take is that chances were created and the character we showed after going behind. We did not wilt, we pushed forwards to go for it. We just did not do the basics right defensively.

“That is the first time I have said that since I’ve come back. We let ourselves down. What it shows is every point is vital. It was a strong opportunity for us against a team below us on a poor run of form but football’s football.