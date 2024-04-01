Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The German coach, who has been at pains to 'protect' his players from public criticism throughout his time in South Yorkshire, was visibly angry when speaking to the press at the Riverside and questioned his side's effort.

Röhl showed his players one clip post-match that he feels summed-up their shortfall and praised the supporters, most of whom stayed long after the final whistle and defiantly chanted after the concession of their second goal. Results elsewhere put a fresh complexion on the Championship survival battle and left Wednesday two points off the safety line.

"It is easy to say, there was nothing. We were nothing," Röhl told The Star. "The supporters are high level, Premier League level but from us there was nothing.

"I showed them after the game, immediately. My players, in this clip, it has everything in, we lost the ball and we were walking. We were playing forward and not pushing out. The opponent played right and we did not move right. The opponent played over us and we did not close. We can talk about the shape, the players, everything. It was not good enough.

"It was a big, big disappointment because on Friday we invested a lot and it wasn't enough because we missed chances. That is the reason we are in this situation, but if you are not doing the basics right and not showing the attitude for such a game it will be hard in the next six games to take something in this league.

"If you lose the ball and four or five guys are walking instead of doing your job; to sprint, to attack, to close the lines, to be the rest defence. It's hard to get the ball back. You have to run and run and run. It hurts, but that's it."

Wednesday make the trip to QPR next weekend hoping to bounce back from the defeat at the first attempt. With six matches remaining in the Owls' season, there is no time to waste in terms of turning things around and ending a run of four matches without a win.