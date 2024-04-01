After an even opening, mid-table Middlesbrough were able to grapple control of the match midway through the first half and took the lead before the break when poor defending from a corner saw the ball bundle past James Beadle in the Wednesday net.
Boro burst into the second half, a handful of saves from Beadle keeping the score in reach before the lively Isaiah Jones added a second on 73 minutes. Sam Greenwood missed a penalty for the home side but it mattered little on an afternoon Wednesday were unable to land any punches in the opposition half.
It was a tough watch, with results elsewhere throwing a further twist on the relegation battle. Here are our player ratings from a difficult afternoon on Teesside.