After an even opening, mid-table Middlesbrough were able to grapple control of the match midway through the first half and took the lead before the break when poor defending from a corner saw the ball bundle past James Beadle in the Wednesday net.

Boro burst into the second half, a handful of saves from Beadle keeping the score in reach before the lively Isaiah Jones added a second on 73 minutes. Sam Greenwood missed a penalty for the home side but it mattered little on an afternoon Wednesday were unable to land any punches in the opposition half.

It was a tough watch, with results elsewhere throwing a further twist on the relegation battle. Here are our player ratings from a difficult afternoon on Teesside.

1 . James Beadle - 7 Produced a good save down low to deny Latte-Lath early in the second half and a couple of others as the game went on. Prevented it being more - the best man by a distance.

2 . Michael Ihiekwe - 6 Boro's opener appeared to have bounded in off his back. He was a vital figure otherwise in a stretched first half, blocking and clearing a few.

3 . Bambo Diaby - 5 Overcame a first half knock. Made a couple of decent interventions with his side under the cosh but looked a little slow to react in moments. Off at the hour.