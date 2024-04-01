'Slapped' 'Passed him by' - Lots of fours in Sheffield Wednesday player ratings in poor Middlesbrough show

A 2-0 score line flattered Sheffield Wednesday on a day several of their relegation rivals did the business elsewhere to throw a further twist on the relegation scrap.

Published 1st Apr 2024, 16:58 BST

After an even opening, mid-table Middlesbrough were able to grapple control of the match midway through the first half and took the lead before the break when poor defending from a corner saw the ball bundle past James Beadle in the Wednesday net.

Boro burst into the second half, a handful of saves from Beadle keeping the score in reach before the lively Isaiah Jones added a second on 73 minutes. Sam Greenwood missed a penalty for the home side but it mattered little on an afternoon Wednesday were unable to land any punches in the opposition half.

It was a tough watch, with results elsewhere throwing a further twist on the relegation battle. Here are our player ratings from a difficult afternoon on Teesside.

1. James Beadle - 7

Produced a good save down low to deny Latte-Lath early in the second half and a couple of others as the game went on. Prevented it being more - the best man by a distance.

1. James Beadle - 7

2. Michael Ihiekwe - 6

Boro's opener appeared to have bounded in off his back. He was a vital figure otherwise in a stretched first half, blocking and clearing a few.

3. Bambo Diaby - 5

Overcame a first half knock. Made a couple of decent interventions with his side under the cosh but looked a little slow to react in moments. Off at the hour.

2. Michael Ihiekwe - 6

4. Akin Famewo - 5

Had his work cut out against the lively Latte-Lath and Jones. Was turned once or twice, produced some important touches. An up-and-down outing.

Overcame a first half knock. Made a couple of decent interventions with his side under the cosh but looked a little slow to react in moments. Off at the hour.

3. Bambo Diaby - 5

Overcame a first half knock. Made a couple of decent interventions with his side under the cosh but looked a little slow to react in moments. Off at the hour.

Had his work cut out against the lively Latte-Lath and Jones. Was turned once or twice, produced some important touches. An up-and-down outing.

4. Akin Famewo - 5

Had his work cut out against the lively Latte-Lath and Jones. Was turned once or twice, produced some important touches. An up-and-down outing.

