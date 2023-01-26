News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield Wednesday reject Plymouth Argyle request ahead of top of the table clash

Thousands of Plymouth Argyle supporters will make the 600-mile round trip for their top of the table League One clash at Sheffield Wednesday next month.

By Alex Miller
1 hour ago
Updated 26th Jan 2023, 2:58pm

The February 4 match will be played out between the two top dogs in the division in what has been a pulsating first half to the campaign, with Ipswich Town having made up a trio of early pace-setters.

Plymouth look set to sell out their 3,200-strong Leppings Lane away allocation for the match – a hugely impressive feat considering the distance involved and the fact it will be their third visit to Hillsborough in 15 months.

Injury status of popular Sheffield Wednesday man put beyond doubt in wake of tra...
Plymouth Argyle manager Steven Schumacher will lead his side out at Hillsborough next month.

With a sell-out inevitable, the south coast club had confirmed they had made a request to Wednesday for more tickets.

Plymouth have since confirmed that the Owls have rejected that request.

Steven Schumacher’s side are in the midst of a two-week lay-off ahead of the long trip to South Yorkshire.

Both Wednesday and Ipswich are in FA Cup action this weekend, with the Owls three points back on the Pilgrims and four ahead of the Tractor Boys with a game in hand on both.

A superior goal difference means the Owls will go top of the division for the first time this season with a win. They’ll be hoping to avenge a late defeat at Home Park back in October – Wednesday’s most recent defeat in 90 minutes across all competitions.

If Wednesday re to avoid cup defeat to Fleetwood this weekend the Plymouth clash will represent four months to the day since that last loss.

