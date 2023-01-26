Cheltenham Town have aimed a light-hearted dig at supporters of Sheffield Wednesday after their midweek clash at Whaddon Road fell foul of the weather.

The League One fixture will be scheduled for a later date after a frozen pitch forced a postponement of Tuesday evening’s game. The match was called off before 1pm and prompted a frustrated response from some Owls fans on social media, with many expressing a bewilderment at the Robins’ lack of undersoil heating.

Cheltenham are set to take on Port Vale this weekend and in an advertisement of tickets for the match-up, they couldn’t resist a jovial jab.

Preceded by a ‘winking’ emoji, Cheltenham tweeted: “Confident Saturday will go ahead now we've turned the undersoil heating on.”

The tweet kickstarted a reaction from a handful of Cheltenham supporters, with one claiming the account had ‘Sheffield Wednesday on strings’.

Wednesday are back in action at Hillsborough this weekend as they welcome Fleetwood Town in the FA Cup third round.

