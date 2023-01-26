News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Cheltenham Town aim cheeky barb at Sheffield Wednesday fans after reaction to midweek postponement

Cheltenham Town have aimed a light-hearted dig at supporters of Sheffield Wednesday after their midweek clash at Whaddon Road fell foul of the weather.

By Alex Miller
3 minutes ago
Updated 26th Jan 2023, 10:58am

The League One fixture will be scheduled for a later date after a frozen pitch forced a postponement of Tuesday evening’s game. The match was called off before 1pm and prompted a frustrated response from some Owls fans on social media, with many expressing a bewilderment at the Robins’ lack of undersoil heating.

Cheltenham are set to take on Port Vale this weekend and in an advertisement of tickets for the match-up, they couldn’t resist a jovial jab.

Hide Ad

Preceded by a ‘winking’ emoji, Cheltenham tweeted: “Confident Saturday will go ahead now we've turned the undersoil heating on.”

Most Popular
Hide Ad

The tweet kickstarted a reaction from a handful of Cheltenham supporters, with one claiming the account had ‘Sheffield Wednesday on strings’.

Wednesday are back in action at Hillsborough this weekend as they welcome Fleetwood Town in the FA Cup third round.

Hide Ad

READ MORE:

Injury status of popular Sheffield Wednesday man put beyond doubt in wake of training photos

Hide Ad
Owls fans at Wycombe Pic Steve Ellis

Predicted Sheffield Wednesday XI v Fleetwood Town: Four changes with lesser-spotted new man thrown in

Hide Ad

Sheffield Wednesday’s mentality shift as another Achilles heel is dealt with

Cheltenham TownSheffieldLeague OnePort Vale