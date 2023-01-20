Sheffield Wednesday manager, Darren Moore, wants to keep Callum Paterson, but knows that every player has his price.

The versatile Owls attacker has been in impressive form of late, form that will no doubt have strengthened Heart of Midlothian’s desire to get him back to Tynecastle, however at this point he remains very much in Moore’s plans.

Paterson’s return to the side of late will make things difficult for Robbie Neilson with regards to persuading Wednesday to sell, but Moore is aware that things can change in football – even if you don’t want to lose somebody.

“It depends what it is,” he told The Star. “Every single player, as much as you want to keep them, has a price on his head. So you can never say never. So if I was to say no I’d be showing unprofessionalism, because I understand the game.

“Of course we want to keep him, and maintain things here with what he’s doing, but you’ll never hear me saying that he’s staying, because everyone has their price.

“He’s doing really, really well - and long may that continue.”

Hearts have already confirmed that they have had talks with Paterson regarding, as they’re allowed to do after he entered into the last six months of his deal, but at this point in time there’s been no talk of things progressing further than that.

Callum Paterson of Sheffield Wednesday has long been linked with Heart of Midlothian in Scotland. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images):f

The Scottish outfit, say they’ve made a couple of offers to Wednesday for the 28-year-old, but – for now at least – he’s still a Wednesday player, and a key one at that.