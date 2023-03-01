Sheffield Wednesday’s head of recruitment was listed as a guest at a midweek Championship clash alongside representatives of some of European football’s biggest hitters, according to a document leaked on social media.

David Downes joined the Owls from Aston Villa in 2019 and has since headed up a recruitment arm of the club that has been instrumental in the club’s turnaround since relegation from the Championship in 2021.

His name was included on a list of scouts and recruitment figures leaked on social media – that was claimed to be a guest list for Preston North End’s goalless draw with Coventry City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Among the many other names listed were representatives from Paris St Germain, Rangers, both Manchester clubs, Leeds United, Everton, West Ham and Newcastle United. Current Wednesday player representatives were also included on the list.

PRESTON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 27: A general view outside the stadium prior to the Carabao Cup Round of 16 match between Preston North End and Liverpool at Deepdale on October 27, 2021 in Preston, England. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

The presence of Wednesday recruitment figures at Championship matches is of course not unusual and the reasons for Downes’ attendance at Deepdale – if indeed the document is genuine – are not known.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

READ MORE:

Advertisement Hide Ad