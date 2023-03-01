David Downes joined the Owls from Aston Villa in 2019 and has since headed up a recruitment arm of the club that has been instrumental in the club’s turnaround since relegation from the Championship in 2021.
His name was included on a list of scouts and recruitment figures leaked on social media – that was claimed to be a guest list for Preston North End’s goalless draw with Coventry City.
Among the many other names listed were representatives from Paris St Germain, Rangers, both Manchester clubs, Leeds United, Everton, West Ham and Newcastle United. Current Wednesday player representatives were also included on the list.
The presence of Wednesday recruitment figures at Championship matches is of course not unusual and the reasons for Downes’ attendance at Deepdale – if indeed the document is genuine – are not known.