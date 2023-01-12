Sheffield Wednesday receive offers for attacker as Owls future remains unclear

Heart of Midlothian manager, Robbie Neilson, says that they have put in ‘a couple of offers’ for Sheffield Wednesday attacker, Callum Paterson.

It’s been a while now since Hearts went public with their intentions of bringing the versatile 28-year-old back to Tynecastle, however Darren Moore has always insisted that he was waiting for a call from their manager.

Now, with the transfer window well and truly underway, there have been reports in Scotland that a deal was a ‘close’, though The Star was led to believe that there had still not been any major developments.

It would appear that that is the case, for now at least, with the Hearts boss admitting that – while they’ve put in bids – they’re still waiting.

Neilson told the Scottish press, "There’s been no progress at the moment, the two sporting directors have spoken and we’ve put a couple of offers in. It’s a case of waiting now, Callum is their player and we need to respect that."

He also confirmed that they’ve spoken to the player himself, as they’re now allowed to do, saying, “Callum's contract is up at the end of the season so we've been speaking to him about his future. It's down to Sheffield Wednesday now.”

Given the various roles he can play, and amount of minutes he’s played of late, it would be surprising if Wednesday were to let ‘Pato’ go without having a suitable replacement – however stranger things have happened and it would certainly depend on any offer received.

Paterson, technically, could sign a precontract now ahead of the summer if he so wished.