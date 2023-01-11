Sheffield Wednesday issue statement after Newcastle United ‘overcrowding’ allegations

Sheffield Wednesday have issued a statement on the allegation of overcrowding in the Leppings Lane end during their game against Newcastle United.

Wednesday ran out 2-1 winners on the night thanks to two goals from Josh Windass, but lots of the media coverage in the aftermath of the game has been focused on reports of overcrowding and a ‘lack of stewarding’ in the Leppings Lane end.

The Star was informed by South Yorkshire Police that there had been no official reports made to them with regards to the fixture, though it was thought that investigations were taking place from involved parties – including the Football Association and the club itself.

Now, a few days after the event, the club say that they had no ‘reports of injuries of medical assistance’ come their way ‘before, during or after’ the tie.

The full statement reads as follows, “Further to a request from the Football Association on the afternoon of Monday 9 January, Sheffield Wednesday has now submitted its comprehensive observations to the governing body following last weekend’s Emirates FA Cup third round tie with Newcastle United.

“We have engaged in extensive dialogue with all relevant parties to review the circumstances to best assist the FA with their enquiries.

“Whilst it is inappropriate to outline in full the details of the submission at this time, the Club feels it is important to emphasise that the stewarding numbers in place within the visitors’ section of the stadium exceeded the requirements of the Safety Certificate. The allocation of tickets issued to Newcastle supporters also complied absolutely with the Safety Certificate.

Sheffield Wednesday's away end at HIllsborough stadium has come in for criticism. (Photo by Ashley Allen/Getty Images)

“In addition, fewer supporters entered the visitors’ turnstiles when aligned to the number of tickets allocated and sold. The turnstiles were opened 30 minutes earlier than a regular matchday, two hours before kick-off at 4:00pm, to allow Newcastle supporters to enter the stadium in a timely a manner as possible.

“There were no reports of injuries or medical assistance required on the West Stand logged with the Club’s first aid Operations Manager before, during and after the game.

“Whilst we continue to assist and engage with the FA and explore all options, the Club will be making no further comment at this time.”