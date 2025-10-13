Former Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Röhl has been backed to succeed at Rangers in the event of him landing the job.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield Wednesday captain Barry Bannan believes former Owls boss Danny Röhl will be able to turn Rangers’ fortunes around if he lands the top job at Ibrox.

Following Steven Gerrard’s decision to turn down a return to the Glasgow giant over the weekend, Röhl is now one of the favourites to succeed Russell Martin at Ibrox.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former Owls boss has been out of work since leaving Hillsborough during the summer and has reportedly impressed the Rangers hierarchy, meaning there is an increasing level of speculation that he could become the Gers’ next boss.

However, some Rangers supporters on social media have expressed concerns about the prospect of the 36-year-old taking charge, suggesting he will not be able to handle the pressure that comes with the responsibility of managing the Scottish outfit.

Despite that, Wednesday star and Celtic fan Bannan has backed Röhl to make an impact at Ibrox if he is successfully appointed as Martin’s replacement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bannan told BBC Scotland: "He is very passionate. He took to Sheffield Wednesday and the fans took to him right away because of the passion he showed.

"I know he is up for a battle - he came to us when we were rock bottom and looked likely to be relegated but we stayed up that year and kicked on.

"A lot of people seem to forget he worked at a massive club in Bayern Munich. I know he was assistant there but he would have got a taste of something similar to the Old Firm teams, because it's all about winning games."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bannan praises Röhl

Following his appointment as Wednesday boss exactly two years ago today (Monday), Röhl, from a seemingly impossible position, successfully guided Wednesday to survival in his first season in charge.

The Owls were rock-bottom of the Championship and without a win in their opening 11 matches after a dismal start to the season under Xisco Muñoz. However, Röhl ensured Wednesday beat the drop, surviving on the final day of the season after winning 50 points from 35 matches in charge.

Bannan continued: "Danny was really good, he had a winning mindset from his first meeting.

Barry Bannan (right) has praised former manager Danny Röhl. | Steve Ellis.

"He was a young manager so the boys were intrigued to see how he would go about it, but we all left that meeting knowing we had a top, top manger on our hands. He was only young but he came across as highly confident."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paying the German the ultimate compliment, the Wednesday skipper added: "Knowing the manager's character and looking at that Rangers team, there'd be an upturn in results if Danny did get the job.

"I'll put my neck out on the line and say he is the best manager I have worked under. He is brilliant.”