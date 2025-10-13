Sheffield Wednesday defender, Yan Valery, secured his first international assist over the weekend as he helped Tunisia to another victory.

The Eagles of Carthage had already booked their spot at the 2026 World Cup ahead of the game, having won all eight of their nine Group E fixtures heading into the final two matches.

But that didn’t mean that Walid Regragui and his side were going to be taking their foot off the gas, and on Friday they made it 25 points from 27 with a heavy 6-0 away win over São Tomé and Príncipe, with the Owls’ fullback getting another full 90 minutes under his belt as the Tunisians not only prepare themselves for the World Cup, but also the upcoming African Cup of Nations.

And Valery helped get the ball rolling in the first half as he whipped in a lovely ball for Firas Chaouat to open the scoring, with that 35th-minute goal opening the floodgates as they took a 3-0 lead into the break. Tunisia didn’t look back, scoring three more in the second stanza as well to take their goal difference to an impressive +19. They’re yet to concede a goal.

You can watch Valery’s assist, as well as the other goals, in the video above, and the 26-year-old will be hoping to add to his tally further this afternoon when they play host to Namibia in Tunis. The Namibians are the only team they’ve failed to beat in qualification - drawing 0-0 back in June, and Regragui’s men will be eager to put that right later today.

Valery has now played 13 times for his nation since making his debut back in 2022, and has started the last five without being substituted as he continues to be a huge part of the manager’s plans ahead of a huge year for the North Africans.