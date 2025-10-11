Former Sheffield Wednesday player of the year Will Vaulks has spoken out about the crisis at Sheffield Wednesday - and has described his wish to see the club move on from the failed ownership of Dejphon Chansiri.

The Oxford United midfielder is set to face-off against his old club later this month and said he still holds dear a place in his heart for the Owls fan base and those still left at the club. Wednesday employees are expecting to be paid what is owed to them for last month’s work early next week, a fortnight on from their expected payday, but major concerns continue over what the future holds at Hillsborough.

Wales international Vaulks made 91 competitive appearances for the Owls across two seasons before leaving as a free agent as the club’s player of the season in 2024. Speaking to BBC Oxfordshire, the 32-year-old indicated that the direction of travel on the club’s future was one he was mindful of when leaving to join the newly-promoted Yellows.

“I feel really sorry for the fans and for the players and staff there,” he told BBC Oxfordshire. “I still speak to the staff behind the scenes. There’s a reason I left the football club, let’s put it that way. A lot of people kind of questioned why I was leaving and there were numerous reasons. I can’t go into too much about it but I think it was pretty obvious then what was going on. It’s just really sad and frustrating as someone who spent time there and saw the fans get really behind their club.

“Now they’re in a position where things need to change above club level and how we let owners control clubs and all that stuff I’m not going to get into. But it’s really sad to see. There’s potential points deductions and all this stuff for a fantastically supported football club, I hope they get back on their feet. But when we play them, I hope we batter them!”

Popular figure Vaulks started his coaching badges during his time at S6 and has made no secret of his desire to go into management once his time as a player is through. Witnessing the spiralling fortunes of clubs such as Wednesday has opened his eyes to the importance of avoiding jobs overseen by owners such as Chansiri, though his central concern is one for those impacted within the club and its supporters.

The tough-tackling midfielder expressed his anguish for those involved and stressed the importance of the club moving on from the Thai owner as soon as possible.

“I remember someone gave me that advice, to pick your owner not your club,” he said. “It’s just sad. Regardless of what you earn it matters, but there are people at that football club that I know don’t get paid great because I know how the club is run. It’s not only that, but then to not get your payday that people rely on to pay mortgages and pay bills, it’s just terrible. In any other job it’s just unacceptable and it cannot happen.

“If my dad or whoever ran a business like that, they’d be struck off and people would just leave. They have a loyalty to the football club because they love the football club. And they know that if they leave it means the players have got one less staff or the fans have got less chance of winning that game.

“I think it’s a really important subject. I’m not at the football cub anymore but I care about it and it’s not good to see. I hope it turns around, they get a new owner in and the future can look up. When our game comes I’ll be looking to win, but other than that I do have a real sympathy for the players and the staff. And the fans. The city is such a football-based city for both United and Wednesday. Hopefully they can get things sorted in the near future.”

