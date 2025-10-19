Statuettes that stand outside Sheffield Wednesday’s Hillsborough stadium were the subject of a paint protest on Friday, The Star understands.

Two large golden elephant figures have stood either side of the main entrance to the iconic ground since the summer of 2016, at the start of Dejphon Chansiri’s first full season as Wednesday owner, and have become something of a symbol of Chansiri’s now broken tenure. In Thai culture, golden elephants are said to offer strength, power, honour and auspiciousness and are seen as a symbol that represents the country itself.

Rumours started circulating on social media on Friday afternoon that the elephant statuettes had been painted black by disgruntled supporters, with footage shot from the entrance to the South Stand bridge and posted on X later that evening appearing to pour cold water on the suggestion.

But multiple sources have confirmed to The Star that a paint protest did take place - though it was quickly cleaned up. The Star is told black paint appeared to have been thrown in the direction of the elephant to the right of the entrance and that while a small amount did settle on the statuette, most of the paint splattered over the doors, windows and on the floor of the entrance.

The illegal act serves as the latest show of protest by Wednesday supporters in what has been a deeply troubling time for the club and its fanbase. The club are in the clutches of financial meltdown and last week The Star were among the outlets to report that HMRC are intent on issuing Wednesday with a winding-up petition over an outstanding debt understood to be in the region of £1m.

It’s understood that a further tax bill is expected in the coming weeks and with a next payday due on October 31, employees at the club are once again in doubt over whether they’ll be paid on time.

Supporters took to the Hillsborough pitch during a Championship fixture against Coventry City earlier this month. South Yorkshire Police confirmed that no arrests took place on the day itself.

