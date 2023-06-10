News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield Wednesday ramp up pursuit of exciting free agent as Rotherham United deal expires

The Star understands that Sheffield Wednesday have ramped up their pursuit of Rotherham United’s Chiedozie Ogbene as his contract comes to an end.
Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 10th Jun 2023, 13:32 BST
Updated 10th Jun 2023, 13:32 BST

It was reported by Radio Sheffield’s Rob Staton earlier this week that the Owls were one of a number of clubs keen on the pacey wideman, with the likes of Plymouth Argyle and Ipswich Town also said to be considering making a move for him.

From a Wednesday perspective, though, it’s understood that it is more than just interest at this stage, with conversations having taken place between the involved parties about trying to get a deal done in the coming weeks.

Darren Moore gives Sheffield Wednesday improvement hint as transfer window looms
Ogbene, who got 13 goals and assists in the Championship last season, will not be short of options as he contemplates his future, and there’s even been a scent of Premier League interest as Luton Town consider the idea of bringing him on board following their promotion.

The Republic of Ireland international, who played for Brentford before joining the Millers, will want to think long and hard about his next step as he weighs up what’s on the table, and Darren Moore will be hoping that he can do enough to persuade him that his future lies at Hillsborough.

With several clubs vying for the 26-year-old’s signature, though, and a lack of transfer fee meaning substantially increased wages on his Rotherham deal, there could end up being a bidding war of sorts for the talented winger before he eventually makes a decision on where he’ll be playing come the start of the 2023/24 campaign.

Chiedozie Ogbene is leaving Rotherham United, and Sheffield Wednesday want to bring him on board.Chiedozie Ogbene is leaving Rotherham United, and Sheffield Wednesday want to bring him on board.
