The Star understands that Sheffield Wednesday have ramped up their pursuit of Rotherham United’s Chiedozie Ogbene as his contract comes to an end.

It was reported by Radio Sheffield’s Rob Staton earlier this week that the Owls were one of a number of clubs keen on the pacey wideman, with the likes of Plymouth Argyle and Ipswich Town also said to be considering making a move for him.

From a Wednesday perspective, though, it’s understood that it is more than just interest at this stage, with conversations having taken place between the involved parties about trying to get a deal done in the coming weeks.

Ogbene, who got 13 goals and assists in the Championship last season, will not be short of options as he contemplates his future, and there’s even been a scent of Premier League interest as Luton Town consider the idea of bringing him on board following their promotion.

The Republic of Ireland international, who played for Brentford before joining the Millers, will want to think long and hard about his next step as he weighs up what’s on the table, and Darren Moore will be hoping that he can do enough to persuade him that his future lies at Hillsborough.

With several clubs vying for the 26-year-old’s signature, though, and a lack of transfer fee meaning substantially increased wages on his Rotherham deal, there could end up being a bidding war of sorts for the talented winger before he eventually makes a decision on where he’ll be playing come the start of the 2023/24 campaign.