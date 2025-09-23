Sheffield Wednesday will be eyeing back-to-back Championship wins for the first time since March when they welcome QPR to Hillsborough on Saturday.

Following a hat-trick of home defeats in league and cup, Wednesday clinched their first Championship victory of the season at the weekend, beating Portsmouth 2-0 at Fratton Park.

The Owls got the job done via goals either side of half-time from Barry Bannan, who curled in a brilliant free-kick, and youngster George Brown.

The challenge now facing Henrik Pedersen and his players is to try and stop in-form QPR from chalking up a fourth successive Championship win. They beat Stoke City 1-0 at Loftus Road on Saturday to maintain their good start to the season.

Ahead of Saturday’s meeting in S6, both the Owls and the Hoops have some injury concerns to deal with. With that in mind, The Star has had a close look at the current injury landscape for both teams.

OUT: Pierce Charles Charles has missed the last four Championship matches after requiring surgery on a shoulder injury and is still unavailable for selection.

OUT: Di'Shon Bernard Di'Shon Bernard has not played for Sheffield Wednesday since February because of a knee injury and remains sidelined.

OUT: Gui Siqueira Youngster Gui Siqueira will miss the remainder of the season after undergoing surgery earlier this month.

OUT: Olaf Kobacki Kobacki was forced off in the first half of the Carabao Cup defeat to Grimsby Town with a groin problem and he is not expected to be back until after the October international break.