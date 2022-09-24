It’s almost two decades since the goalkeeper made his professional debut as a 17-year-old for York City, and along the way he’s won numerous promotions, played in the Premier League and received an England call-up.

Now, as he looks to follow up last season’s Golden Glove award at Wycombe Wanderers with another promotion with Wednesday, Stockdale says that he’s got to a point where he sees honesty as the best policy – on and off the pitch.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When asked what the biggest lesson he’d learnt in his career to date was, ‘Stocko’ replied, “To be honest with yourself… I spoke to you guys about it at MK. I don’t want to go on Twitter after losing and have to apologise, and say ‘We’ll be back’. But If I’m going on and saying ‘What a great win, that was brilliant’ - I have to be honest.

“There will be a time where I make mistakes, and I’ll hold my hands up. It might not even be playing, honesty is also coming on here and speaking to you guys. I want to be honest.

“You have media training, but I have nothing to hide, I’ve got nothing to cover up. I’m not trying to hurt anyone by what I’m saying, I’ll just be honest and put a smile on it.”

The experienced shot-stopper went on to add, “Football is life or death for us, and for fans, but in the general scheme of things - as Covid taught us - it’s not that big a deal.

Sheffield Wednesday's David Stockdale has learnt plenty during his long football career.

“So being able to be approachable and a friendly person while doing my job, I’d rather have that.”