Some Sheffield Wednesday supporters ran onto the pitch in the first half of Saturday’s 5-0 defeat to Coventry City.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Peterborough United and Hull City striker Aaron McLean described the events that unfolded at Hillsborough on Saturday as “a really dark day” in Sheffield Wednesday’s history.

A small cluster of Wednesday supporters invaded the pitch during the first half of the 5-0 defeat to Coventry City in protest against owner Dejphon Chansiri and his running of the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Supporters ran onto the pitch with ten minutes on the clock and the game was halted for around five minutes as a result. Those who ran onto the playing surface were applauded by many of those who remained in the stands, holding black and gold scarves aloft and singing anti-Chansiri chants in protest against the Thai businessman.

Having held a variety of different protest types already this season, some Wednesday supporters felt they needed to take their actions to the next level by encroaching the playing surface. The protest passed peacefully without any flashpoints.

Although McLean does not condone supporters entering the pitch, he admitted he can understand why some believed such drastic action was necessary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What McLean said about Hillsborough protest

“It's a really dark day for Sheffield Wednesday, such a big club with such a rich history,” McLean told the BBC. “To see them in this situation is sad and now your eyes are fixed on what the EFL are going to do.

“As much as we don't condone fans protesting on the pitch and causing disruption to games, clearly the fanbase felt their words were falling on deaf ears and they had to take drastic action.

“You've got to say, in the last couple of weeks the players have handled it brilliantly and got some really positive results, beating Portsmouth and getting draws against QPR and Birmingham - they certainly haven't downed tools.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But they were up against the most in-form team in the EFL at the moment and it coincided with the protest on the pitch, players not being paid again this month. When you put all that together, it's no surprise where they are in the league table.”