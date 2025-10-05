Former Sheffield Wednesday owner and chairman Milan Mandaric died at the age of 87 on Saturday.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Jose Semedo has paid tribute to former Owls owner and chairman Milan Mandaric after he died at the age of 87.

The Mandaric family issued a statement on Saturday evening to confirm the former Wednesday, Portsmouth and Leicester City owner had died in Belgrade following a ‘short illness’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mandaric came to Wednesday’s rescue in their hour of need in 2010, buying the club and agreeing to settle all of their debts. He spent five years at the helm before selling the club to current owner Dejphon Chansiri in 2015.

The news of Mandaric’s death has hit Wednesday supporters hard. Hundreds of social media tributes were paid to the Serbian-American businessman within minutes of his death being announced, highlighting how grateful Owls supporters were of him and his efforts during his five-year tenure in S6.

Mandaric was responsible for giving Wednesdayites one of their most cherished days in the club’s recent history - the 2-0 win over Wycombe Wanderers at Hillsborough in May 2012 that sealed promotion back to the Championship at the expense of cross-city rivals Sheffield United after two seasons in League One.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Semedo pays tribute to Mandaric

Semedo, who spent six years at Hillsborough, was the Wednesday captain that day, and he has taken to social media to pay tribute to Mandaric.

Replying to the Instagram post Wednesday uploaded to announce Mandaric’s death, Semedo said: “RIP, my friend. Thank you for everything you did for our club and for me. Us Owls family will never forget you.”

Semedo, who is now chief executive at Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr, joined Wednesday in July 2011 after leaving Charlton Athletic. He made 167 appearances for the Owls, scoring two goals.

As a mark of respect, Wednesday have turned their profile picture on X and Facebook black and white and changed their cover photo on both platforms to a mosaic Wednesday supporters made in the North Stand back in 2015, thanking Mandaric for his efforts ahead of handing the club over to Chansiri.