Sheffield Wednesday promotion hero reacts to new contract with 'immense' Owls

Callum Paterson is delighted to be staying with Sheffield Wednesday, saying that it was ‘an easy decision’ for him to sign a new deal at Hillsborough.

The Star reported recently that the Owls were keen to retain the services of their Scottish international after securing their spot in next season’s Championship, and on Thursday it was confirmed that he had now put pen to paper and committed his future to the club.

‘Pato’ was the subject of interest from his homeland in January as Wednesday rejected multiple approaches from his ex-club, Heart of Midlothian, but he has long since said that he’s happy at S6 and would be keen to settle here.

Now, with a deal done, he’s very pleased.

“I’m really happy to be staying with Wednesday!” he told the club’s official website. “I’ve really enjoyed my time with the club so far, last season in particular was really special, and I wanted that journey to continue. It was an easy decision.

“The fans have been amazing with me since I first walked through the door and I love playing in front of them every week, it’s such a big club and I just want to work hard for them every time I wear the shirt.

“I can’t thank them enough for their support, the sight of them at Wembley and against Peterborough in the second leg are moments I will never forget!

Callum Paterson has signed a new contract at Sheffield Wednesday. (Steve Ellis)