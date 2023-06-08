The English Football League has banned the use of towels for drying footballs – a new rule that will certainly affect Sheffield Wednesday.

Wednesday’s Will Vaulks could often be seen using a towel before launching one of his trademarkt throw-ins into the box for the Owls this season, a prime example being in the build-up to Liam Palmer’s dramatic equaliser at home against Peterborough United in the play-offs.

He - and other long-throwers - across the EFL will have to use their shirts from now on, though, and it has also been confirmed that a new ‘multiball’ system will be in place in order to ‘increase the time of the ball being in play’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad