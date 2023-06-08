Wednesday’s Will Vaulks could often be seen using a towel before launching one of his trademarkt throw-ins into the box for the Owls this season, a prime example being in the build-up to Liam Palmer’s dramatic equaliser at home against Peterborough United in the play-offs.
He - and other long-throwers - across the EFL will have to use their shirts from now on, though, and it has also been confirmed that a new ‘multiball’ system will be in place in order to ‘increase the time of the ball being in play’.
Amongst the regulation changes for the upcoming campaign, they said, “The EFL will introduce a multiball system in all its competitions for the 2023/24 season. Match balls will be placed on cones in designated areas at pitch side to help increase the time of the ball being in play. Meanwhile, Clubs will no longer be permitted to use towels or other articles, including items obtained from spectators to dry footballs during matches.”