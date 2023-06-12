Fulham midfielder Tom Cairney tied the knot with long term girlfriend Abbie Richards this weekend and a number of professional footballers were in attendance.

Sheffield Wednesday star Josh Windass, Spurs man Ryan Sessegon and Hull City defender Cyrus Christie are just some of the footballing names who were in attendance at Fulham midfielder Tom Cairney's lavish wedding this weekend.

A luxury country house appeared to be the setting for the footballer's big day with flower-adorned tables looking over nature and none other than James Morrison recruited to perform and get the celebration underway.

The 32-year-old Premier League star has played for Hull City and Blackburn Rovers as well as Fulham across his 14-year professional career and had fellow players in attendance on his big day.

Cairney married long-term model girlfriend Abbie Richards. The two already have two children together in Aubrey and Brodie and both shared plenty of photos and videos from their special day.

Craven Cottage teammate Neeskens Kebano was seen throwing some moves on the dancefloor in an Instagram story while also posing for a photo alongside Cairney, Sessegnon and Christie.

Windass looked dapper for Tom Cariney’s big day (Image: Instagram @windassjnr)

Sheffield Wednesday man Josh Windass, who might have only just finished play-off celebrations after netting the winner at Wembley against Barnsley , also shared some snaps from the wedding on Instagram.

Windass sang along with James Morrison, who he labelled the GOAT, and showed off a custom embroidered jacket as he donned his finery.

Cairney and Windass have never played for the same club, but the Owls man was born in Hull, where the Fulham star made his professional breakthrough. The two have worked together off the pitch when launching social media platform OPON last summer .

The app's creation was spearheaded by Watford goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann in a bid to fight the abuse the stars receive from football followers online. Dan Gosling joined the trio in launching the platform, which took a year and a half to get up and running, and requires all users to have ID verification to use the system.