Mark McGuinness was quick to thank Sheffield Wednesday’s supporters after they voted him as the club’s Player of the Month for November.

The Cardiff City loanee has put in a string of fine performances of late in an Owls shirt, and was a key component in their 100% unbeaten run over two games last month as they kept another two clean sheets in League One.

McGuinness has quickly become a popular figure at Hillsborough due to his impressive displays, and it was no real surprise to see him handed the gong for his efforts.

But when asked about his success, the 21-year-old wasted no time in acknowledging those that make it possible.

“I’m very pleased,” he told the club’s YouTube channel. “The lads have been doing well, but it’s nice to be rewarded myself through the fans. They’re a big part of me being here, and they play a big part in our performances - so for them to give this back to me is nice, yeah.

“It means a lot, especially as a loan player. To get that support is fantastic, and hopefully performances can back up what the fans are producing.”

He went on to heap more praise on the support base, saying, “It’s been amazing to be honest, playing in front of 20,000 every week at Hillsborough, and the away support has been phenomenal.”

Mark McGuinness scored his first goal for Sheffield Wednesday recently, and is loving his time at S6.

McGuinness is expected to start once again this weekend as the Owls take on Exeter City away from home, and if results go their way there’s even a chance that they could be top before the weekend is out.