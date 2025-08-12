The Owls lost their opening Championship game of the season to Leicester City on Sunday, but put up a good fight at the King Power as they fell to a 2-1 defeat to the promotion-chasing Foxes.

And there’s not much time for a turnaround for Henrik Pedersen as he prepares his side for their first Carabao Cup game of 2025/26, so changes are to be expected. Especially with a squad as threadbare as Wednesday’s.

Barry Bannan is suspended, so he won’t feature, and Nathaniel Chalobah’s injury means that he’s out of contention too. Yan Valery was forced off against Leicester so is highly unlikely to take part, and it seems almost guaranteed that Pedersen will make a whole host of changes when they head to the Toughsheet Community Stadium.

With all that in mind, and a hungry group of youngsters waiting in the wings, we’ve had a go at predicting the Dane’s XI to face the Trotters:

1 . Pierce Charles - GK He's young enough to handle the quick turnaround, and he'll be eager to get more senior minutes under his belt. But there's also a chance that Pedersen might not want to risk him - could Killian Barrett or Logan Stretch step in?

2 . Gui Siqueira - RB He's one of a few youngsters who actually has senior minutes under his belt, and made the bench at Leicester. He could well be called upon at Bolton.

3 . Gabriel Otegbayo - CB Otegbayo is another who, given the circumstances, may be asked to play back-to-back games. He's the most experienced of the young defenders, but all minutes are a bonus for him.

4 . Joe Emery - CB It'd be a big call, given his lack of first team games, but Emery has been part of the senior side over the summer, and wasn't part of the U21s side that played Charlton Athletic on Tuesday night. Could that be an indicator?