Sheffield Wednesday captain, Barry Bannan, will miss the trip to Bolton Wanderers in midweek after his Leicester City red card.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bannan was given the green light to feature in the game against Leicester after recently signing a new contract at Hillsborough despite the ongoing issues off the field, and led the team out as captain once again in what was his 448th appearance in Wednesday colours.

Unfortunately, though, he wasn’t able to finish the game after being given his marching orders in the second half after a second yellow card, with a foul on Harry Winks deemed to be - somewhat controversially - worthy of another booking. Wednesday went on to lose 2-1. Some had wondered whether it would affect his availability for the visit of Stoke City on Saturday, but it’s actually the Bolton Wanderers game that he’ll have to sit out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barry Bannan is suspended for Sheffield Wednesday

“Owls skipper Barry Bannan will miss the club’s trip to Bolton on Wednesday evening through suspension,” the club confirmed. “The Scot was sent off in yesterday’s season-opener against Leicester after two quickfire yellow cards in the closing stages.

“His one-match ban renders him unavailable for the Owls’ midweek visit to the Toughsheet Community Stadium in the first round of the Carabao Cup... After serving his suspension, Bannan will be back available for our first home game of the campaign against Stoke on Saturday.”

The sending off was deemed harsh by many, and was highly contentious, but regardless of his own feelings on it, the Owls captain sought to apologise for the impact that it hand on the end result.

Taking to social media after the game, he said, “Wow, that away end was special. Apologies for the red card, killed us, but the boys were brilliant and we will get stronger.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The sending off was just the third of Bannan’s career, however he has served numerous suspension for the culmination of yellow cards over the course of his time on the field. No doubt he’ll be straight back into the XI when Stoke come to town on Saturday afternoon.

The Star has a dedicated Sheffield Wednesday WhatsApp Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click here to join