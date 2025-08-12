Sheffield Wednesday midfielder, Nathaniel Chalobah, says the players understand what everyone is going through at the club right now.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chalobah put on a fantastic showing at Leicester City on Sunday, getting the ball rolling for the Owls as they took a surprise lead at the King Power Stadium. His finish sent the away end into raptures, creating a moment of unbridled joy for those who had stayed out of their seats until the 6th minute in protest against Dejphon Chansiri.

It is a memory that many won’t forget in a hurry, and the fact that the goalscorer and his teammates ran the length of the pitch to celebrate with them was incredibly well received as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nathaniel Chalobah is ‘devastated’

Sadly, though, the afternoon didn’t end as well, with the former Chelsea man having to be taken off with an injury in the second half, and the Foxes coming back to secure a 2-1 victory. Henrik Pedersen hinted that it could be a bad one, and now the 30-year-old has admitted that he’s devastated - but resilient.

Commenting on a video of the celebrations following his goal, Chalobah said, “This reaction is what we live for, especially during a time like this where there isn't much to celebrate. Us as players understand what it means to our fans and everyone associated with the club. The boys left it all out there. On a personal note - devastated is an understatement of how I'm feeling right now, but it's nothing I haven't been through before. Keep believing Owls.”

Wednesday are back in action in midweek as they face Bolton Wanderers in the Carabao Cup, before returning to Championship action at the weekend when Stoke City come to town. By then Pedersen may be able to shed some light on how long his experienced midfielder will be out for.

The Star has a dedicated Sheffield Wednesday WhatsApp Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click here to join