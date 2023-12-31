News you can trust since 1887
A little chaos in injury-battered Sheffield Wednesday predicted line-up for Hull City clash

Sheffield Wednesday take on Hull City on New Years Day fresh off an impressive 1-0 win at Preston North End, but battling a host of injuries and suspensions that leave room for rotation barely possible.

By Alex Miller
Published 31st Dec 2023, 10:00 GMT

A quick count-up of the players expected to be unavailable for the Tigers battle comes to an eye-watering 12, meaning a swathe of changes from the Deepdale battle just a few days ago seems unlikely. Will Vaulks and Akin Famewo are expected to have joined the injury long-list after sustaining hamstring trouble while George Byers was sent off and will face a three-match suspension should an appeal not be upheld.

Much of the decision-making may well take place in the sports science department such is the need to keep things as fresh as possible and after a gruelling midwinter fixture schedule, Wednesday will have their work cut out to keep the intensity up.

That said, they've shown plenty of scrap with their Preston win a gleaming example. With caveats aplenty, here's a peek at the side we think Danny Rohl could name to take on Hull.

1. Decisions, decisions..

Rightly or wrongly, there's a spotlight on Dawson at current and the Owls stopper responded in excellent fashion on Friday with an assured and mature performance in keeping a clean sheet at Preston.

2. GK - Cameron Dawson

A bag of energy out wide, Valentin has had his moments for good and bad in Wednesday colours but did well up against Liam Millar on Friday. His legs blew out but should he have recovered well he should get the nod - if not then it could well go to the dependable Liam Palmer.

3. RB - Pol Valentin

A colossus at Deepdale, Ihiekwe will relish the chance to continue his claim for increased minutes. Hasn't played a lot of football in recent weeks meaning he may be a little stiff, but he will surely start especially given the absences of Bambo Diaby and Akin Famewo.

4. CB - Michael Ihiekwe

