A little chaos in injury-battered Sheffield Wednesday predicted line-up for Hull City clash
Sheffield Wednesday take on Hull City on New Years Day fresh off an impressive 1-0 win at Preston North End, but battling a host of injuries and suspensions that leave room for rotation barely possible.
A quick count-up of the players expected to be unavailable for the Tigers battle comes to an eye-watering 12, meaning a swathe of changes from the Deepdale battle just a few days ago seems unlikely. Will Vaulks and Akin Famewo are expected to have joined the injury long-list after sustaining hamstring trouble while George Byers was sent off and will face a three-match suspension should an appeal not be upheld.
Much of the decision-making may well take place in the sports science department such is the need to keep things as fresh as possible and after a gruelling midwinter fixture schedule, Wednesday will have their work cut out to keep the intensity up.
That said, they've shown plenty of scrap with their Preston win a gleaming example. With caveats aplenty, here's a peek at the side we think Danny Rohl could name to take on Hull.