Sheffield Wednesday take on Hull City on New Years Day fresh off an impressive 1-0 win at Preston North End, but battling a host of injuries and suspensions that leave room for rotation barely possible.

A quick count-up of the players expected to be unavailable for the Tigers battle comes to an eye-watering 12, meaning a swathe of changes from the Deepdale battle just a few days ago seems unlikely. Will Vaulks and Akin Famewo are expected to have joined the injury long-list after sustaining hamstring trouble while George Byers was sent off and will face a three-match suspension should an appeal not be upheld.

Much of the decision-making may well take place in the sports science department such is the need to keep things as fresh as possible and after a gruelling midwinter fixture schedule, Wednesday will have their work cut out to keep the intensity up.

That said, they've shown plenty of scrap with their Preston win a gleaming example. With caveats aplenty, here's a peek at the side we think Danny Rohl could name to take on Hull.

1 . Decisions, decisions.. There's an availability crisis afoot at Sheffield Wednesday and Danny Rohl has some juggling to do. With a flurry of different ways he could shuffle the pack, here's the side he could name against Hull City. Photo Sales

2 . GK - Cameron Dawson Rightly or wrongly, there's a spotlight on Dawson at current and the Owls stopper responded in excellent fashion on Friday with an assured and mature performance in keeping a clean sheet at Preston. Photo Sales

3 . RB - Pol Valentin A bag of energy out wide, Valentin has had his moments for good and bad in Wednesday colours but did well up against Liam Millar on Friday. His legs blew out but should he have recovered well he should get the nod - if not then it could well go to the dependable Liam Palmer. Photo Sales