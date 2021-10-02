Misery business - Sheffield Wednesday beaten by Oxford United on grim afternoon at Hillsborough

Sheffield Wednesday had a tough afternoon at Hillsborough. (Steve Ellis)

Wednesday started quite nicely, putting pressure on the Oxford backline, on six minutes, though, the focus turned away from the field as both sets of fans united behind Owls fan favourite, José Semedo, applauding for a minute as ‘You’ll never get past Semedo’ rang through Hillsborough for a whole minute as Oxford fans also showed their respect after the tragic passing of his wife earlier this week.

The tide turned quickly, though, as The U’s started to get on the ball more, and it felt like they were the side most likely to open the scoring. Then they did.

Herbie Kane harried Marvin Johnson, who gave the ball away in a bad position, and Chey Dunkley failed to close down Cameron Brannagan as he was bearing down on Bailey Peacock-Farrell. He fired goalwards towards BPF’s near post, and found the back of the net. The goalkeeper will know he should probably have done better, though.

After that, the game fell a bit flat. Barry Bannan had a great effort tipped over by Jack Stevens and fired a long-range strike down his throat, while Oxford continued to ask questions of the Wednesday backline without really testing Peacock-Farrell again.

Wednesday had the second half though, and they nearly levelled up straight after the break with Bannan’s brilliant cross finding Berahino – who was a lick of paint away from making an immediate impact after being brought on for Lee Gregory.

Oxford took their time, something that infuriated the Hillsborough crowd, and Darren Moore brought on Sylla Sow and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru to try and get the comeback going.

The Owls were better, kept pushing, and were finally rewarded in the 73rd minute when Johnson’s cross found Paterson – who finished with aplomb to level things up. They celebrated with a ‘Semedo 6’ shirt, another nice touch in what must be a difficult time for their former midfielder.

Fans fumed at the linesman and referee as numerous decisions went against the hosts, and things got worse in stoppage time as a penalty shout was waved away – only for The U’s to go up the other end and find what would eventually be the winning goal.