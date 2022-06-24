Sheffield Wednesday policy on ‘different’ Cameron Dawson made clear after David Stockdale signing

Dawson is back in training at Middlewood Road in the week Wednesday returned for pre-season ahead of another gruelling League One season.

And he’ll be joined by a new rival for the Owls’ number one spot, David Stockdale, whose signing from fellow third tier promotion hopefuls Wycombe Wanderers was confirmed last week.

Stockdale’s signing has prompted discussion over how it affects Dawson’s place in the squad, though Joe Wildsmith’s departure from the club was confirmed on Tuesday.

A former England youth international, Dawson has two seasons left on his Wednesday contract and spent the last campaign on loan in League Two at promotion-winning Exeter City, where he was among the club’s star performers.

Speaking to the club’s in-house media team, Moore intimated that no decisions had been made over the number one spot and that he expects Dawson, 26, to go head-to-head with the new man 10 years his senior.

“Cameron Dawson has come back to us on the back of a 46-game loan that helped Exeter to promotion into our division,” he said. “We have a different Cameron Dawson back and I’m really pleased with that.