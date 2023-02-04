News you can trust since 1887
“Caledonian Cafu” “Imperious” – Sheffield Wednesday player ratings as Plymouth Argyle win takes them top

Four months they’ve gone unbeaten. For four months they’ve clawed and fought for the moment they go top of the division against a Plymouth Argyle side that just wouldn’t hand it over.

By Alex Miller
51 minutes ago
Updated 4th Feb 2023, 5:10pm

All the sweeter, then, that Sheffield Wednesday did so against the men in green. Sweeter still it came in front of a packed-out Hillsborough.

This Owls side has given everything in recent months and whatever happens come May, they’ve brought supporters this season that they’ve deserved far more of in recent years.

Here are our player ratings for the latest outing of top of the league Sheffield Wednesday.

1. They've only gone and gone top you know..

..here are the numbers from another memorable day at S6.

2. Cameron Dawson - 7

Made a good save with a Wright free-kick coming through a sea of bodies before the half-hour mark. Didn't have oceans of work to do as Plymouth wasted half-chances to score. Another clean sheet.

3. Dominic Iorfa - 8

Looks assured in defence again. Used his athleticism really well and crashed into one or two big tackles. That gallop forward is a thing of majesty, isn't it? He's been somewhere close to his imperious best of late.

4. Aden Flint - 8

Was so unlucky not to score on 14 minutes when Cooper saved from short range. A totem in defence having come in from several months in the football cold. Won headers, did the dirty stuff. Really enormous human being.

