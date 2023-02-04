“Caledonian Cafu” “Imperious” – Sheffield Wednesday player ratings as Plymouth Argyle win takes them top
Four months they’ve gone unbeaten. For four months they’ve clawed and fought for the moment they go top of the division against a Plymouth Argyle side that just wouldn’t hand it over.
All the sweeter, then, that Sheffield Wednesday did so against the men in green. Sweeter still it came in front of a packed-out Hillsborough.
This Owls side has given everything in recent months and whatever happens come May, they’ve brought supporters this season that they’ve deserved far more of in recent years.
Here are our player ratings for the latest outing of top of the league Sheffield Wednesday.