Sheffield Wednesday took an early lead against Plymouth Argyle thanks to Callum Paterson.

A victory for today’s hosts would see them leapfrog Argyle and climb to the summit of the League One table, a result that the Owls boss will be desperate to achieve after what happened in the last meeting of these two sides.

Plymouth were actually the last team to beat Wednesday in 90 minutes, back in October, with Moore’s side having gone 15 league games without defeat since that fixture.

And Wednesday got off to the best of starts, with Callum Paterson firing home from a Will Vaulks cross - long way to go though!

They thought they’d made it two in the second half as George Byers passed it into the back of the net after Mallik Wilks had found him in the box - but Lee Gregory was given offside.

Wednesday have made four changes to the XI that beat drew with Fleetwood Town in the FA Cup - with the big news being the return of midfield duo, Barry Bannan and George Byers, who start alongside each other for the first time in 2023.

The most surprising decision, probably, is Callum Paterson - who looks to be playing at right wingback.

Here’s how the two teams line up at S6 this afternoon:

Wednesday XI:

Dawson, Iorfa, Flint, Palmer, Paterson, Vaulks, Byers, Bannan, Johnson, Windass, Smith.

Plymouth XI:

Cooper, Gillesphey, Houghton, Wilson, Scarr, Edwards, Mumba, Azaz, Waine, Matete, T Wright.

