Plymouth Argyle could be boosted by the return of two players when they face Sheffield Wednesday this afternoon.

Both Brendan Galloway and Mickel Miller have been out with hamstring injuries, but played an in-house game last week as they stepped up their recovery ahead of the trip to Hillsborough.

Argyle manager, Steven Schumacher, confirmed in the week that they’re now back in contention for selection - with Galloway and Miller both potentially set for their first appereances of 2023 following their December setbacks.

Schumacher told the media, “They played in the game last week and were excellent. Mickel Miller was really sharp, Brendan Galloway back to full speed.

"He chased Tyreik Wright all the way, who is no slouch as we know. It's great to have them back. They have both been on the grass every day for two weeks.

"That's what we needed for them to build themselves up and make sure their bodies are ready to compete. They are looking good."

