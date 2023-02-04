Around 33,000 people are set to descende on Sheffield Wednesday’s Hillsborough on Saturday for the Plymouth Argyle encounter, with less than 50 tickets now remaining for the tie.

It’s a huge fixture between League One’s top two on Saturday afternoon at 3pm, and the club have been eager to point out that it is an all-ticket affair - meaning that tickets won’t be available on the gate.

With one of the biggest crowds in years, and set to be the biggest in the division so far this season, the Owls have made a few changes in terms of the matchday timings.

Wednesday usually open up the turnstiles at S6 at 1.30pm ahead of a 3pm kickoff, but with a huge crowd expected for the game against the Pilgrims it has been confirmed that all away turnstiles will open 30 minutes earlier at 1pm, as will two turnstiles on the North Stand and one each on the Kop, South Stand and Grandstand.

Elsewhere, Wednesday have also decided to erect a tent at their Fanzone by the Megastore in Penistone Road to provide some cover for fans attending – and it’s also been confirmed that it will be open before every home game from now on.

Meanwhile, the Wednesday Tap and 1867 Lounge will be open from midday, and the club have urged fans to get there early in order to try and beat the crowds in what is set to be a busy afternoon down at Hillsborough.

The reason for the excitement comes down to the fact that a victory for the Owls against Plymouth would see them leapfrog their opponents to go top of the League One table, and do so with a game in hand as well.

At the time of writing there are only around 50 tickets left available for the game, with the visitors selling out their 2,700 allocation.