4 . 21st - Accrington Stanley - 42 pts

They’ve punched above their weight for a few years now - is this the season they take the hit of relegation to League Two? FiveThirtyEight certainly think so, rating a 72% chance of relegation, three points shy of the safety spots. That’s an increase of 6% off the back of Tuesday’s defeat to Plymouth - it shows just how much every match counts at this stage.