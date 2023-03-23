News you can trust since 1887
Fresh League One prediction and points totals altered by midweek results - changes for Sheffield Wednesday, Ipswich Town, Barnsley and Plymouth Argyle

There were only two League One matches played on Tuesday evening - but they made an impact when it comes to the predicted League One table of the statistical forecast gurus at FiveThirtyEight.

By Alex Miller
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 23:59 GMT
Updated 23rd Mar 2023, 15:00 GMT

In fact, the stats model - which takes into account squad quality, the difficulty of remaining fixtures and form among other metrics - has thrown up a shake-up in the likely top three for the first time since September.

A win for Barnsley over league leaders Sheffield Wednesday ended the Owls’ near six-month unbeaten run in the league and with Plymouth beating Acrrington Stanley, it was the Pilgrims that went top.

But what about the battle at the bottom, the play-off scrap? How many points are Wednesday forecast to hit now - less than before, presumably?

Take a stroll through the very latest analytical predictions.

Robbed of their best players and their manager after a historic promotion from League Two, Forest Green have failed to catch-up and look doomed. The arrival of Duncan Ferguson and some promising Premier League youngsters in January hasn’t sparked a major upturn and the stats model has more than a 99% chance of relegation.

1. 24th - Forest Green Rovers - 29 pts

Photo Sales
After a very promising season at third tier level last time out, Cambridge have faltered after a strong start to the campaign. They may well look back on Rotherham’s approach of manager Mark Bonner as a turning point - and FiveThirtyEight have a 95% chance of the Us to go down.

2. 23rd - Cambridge United - 38 pts

Photo Sales
Fun fact: Morecambe have never been relegated in their entire history.. seriously. But as per the numbers, they’ll taste the drop for the first time - with an 88% chance having bumped up another percentage point this week. They’re a plucky team capable of scrapping their way out of trouble but form of late has been pretty ominous for Derek Adams’ side.

3. 22nd - Morecambe - 40 pts

Photo Sales
They’ve punched above their weight for a few years now - is this the season they take the hit of relegation to League Two? FiveThirtyEight certainly think so, rating a 72% chance of relegation, three points shy of the safety spots. That’s an increase of 6% off the back of Tuesday’s defeat to Plymouth - it shows just how much every match counts at this stage.

4. 21st - Accrington Stanley - 42 pts

Photo Sales
