Sheffield Wednesday players hit by COVID-19 outbreak - Accrington Stanley game called off

The Star reported this morning that it was understood that a number of Owls players had tested positive this week as Darren Moore prepares for this Saturday’s encounter – despite the strict measures that have been put in place at the club – and now it has been confirmed that their match will not go ahead.

Moore, who got hit hard by COVID-19 earlier this year, has been very vocal on the matter, and it’s thought that Wednesday have taken all precautions at their Middlewood Road training ground in order to minimise the chances of an outbreak at the club. Unfortunately they’ve still been hit by the virus.

Games across the country have had to be postponed due to numerous positive tests at various clubs, with Burnley’s game against Watford this weekend being called off in the Premier League and reports stating that tonight’s game between Leicester City and Tottenham Hotspur may not go ahead.

Wednesday are deep-cleaning their training facilities and taking other measures to combat the spread, and it’s understood that they are testing their players every day in order to try and keep on top of the situation. What will happen with regards to the Boxing Day game against Burton Albion remains to be seen.

A statement from the club on Thursday confirmed that the game against The Accy would not take place, saying, “The Owls’ League One game against Accrington Stanley scheduled for Saturday has been postponed due to an outbreak of COVID-19 at the club. Wednesday informed the EFL that we would be unable to fulfil the fixture.

“Both clubs are currently liaising together with the EFL regarding a rearranged date, details of which will be communicated in due course.

Could Sheffield Wednesday be affected by COVID-19 once again? (Zac Goodwin/PA Wire)

“Supporters are advised to retain your tickets which will be valid when the fixture goes ahead.”