Any en masse refusal to train or play by Sheffield Wednesday players is highly unlikely as things stand despite grave ongoing concern over the conditions at the club, The Star understands.

Senior players were told on Monday that they would once again go without their monthly salary payments on payday, making a fifth month in seven they have been personally impacted by the continued financial failures of owner Dejphon Chansiri. The primary concern of senior players has long been, however, the welfare and hardship of staff within the club, who this month received only £1,000 of their expected payments.

National media reports emerged this week that players were considering a refusal to train in light of the latest problems. It came after a statement was released in July explaining their decision not to take part in a behind-closed-doors friendly at Burnley - and an inference that they could consider similar action going forward into competitive action.

Sources close to the Owls changing room have told The Star that though there will be respect given to any individual decisions and that while discussions around possible future action could take place, it is highly unlikely that there will be any blanket decision made to sit out training sessions or future matches in the immediate future. Wednesday battled to a 2-2 draw at Birmingham City on Tuesday evening to go three matches unbeaten in the Championship.

Steve Ellis

Asked on the reports of a player walkout, manager Henrik Pedersen said following the draw at St Andrews: “I have not heard anything about this. The players have always trained, no matter what has happened. It is the biggest respect for this because they could also choose other things. But I have heard nothing about this for the coming days.”

Wednesday players have received rightful admiration for their continued commitment to the cause after months of spiralling problems at the club. News that they would once again go unpaid for September’s payday came as little surprise to playing staff and the scale of their effort at Birmingham showed a determination and togetherness that has been seen throughout the early stages of the season. Pedersen spoke of his pride in their St Andrews effort and commended the focus of his players.

“We have not spoken about this today (matchday),” the Danish coach told The Star. “Everybody knew about the situation and we know it is difficult, but we have used all the energy today on this performance tonight. We knew for 100 per cent that if we start to use energy for other things, we would start to lose it for the performance.

“We have done everything from getting up this morning to the last minute to put everything in the team and bring the best possible performance. I am proud of them, the staff and the coaches. They have been a fantastic mirror for the players. I am a disappointed, happy manager.”

