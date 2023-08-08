News you can trust since 1887
‘Jeezy peeps’ ‘Big Dev the hero’ - Sheffield Wednesday player ratings after penalty win over Stockport County

Penalty heroics from debutant goalkeeper Devis Vasquez and a last-gasp equaliser by Tyreeq Bakinson rescued Sheffield Wednesday into the second round of the Carabao Cup after a slog of a draw against Stockport County.

By Alex Miller
Published 8th Aug 2023, 22:00 BST

The League Two side came to play and did well against an eight-change Owls side that couldn’t get themselves going for much of the game.

Full debuts were handed to Vasquez, Pol Valentin, Bambo Diaby, Di’shon Bernard, Anthony Musaba and Ashley Fletcher with much-needed minutes piled into the legs.

A laboured first hour was altered when Callum Paterson and Josh Windass emerged from the bench, with a late flurry of efforts more encouraging.

And after Bakinson bundled the ball home to cancel out Paddy Madden’s classy opener, it fell to Vasquez to make two shootout saves and take the Owls through.

Big tall lad, isn’t he, that Big Dev? Started his debut well, moving the ball well and with urgency. Couldn’t do much with the goal and was off his line spritely when called upon - most notably to clear up a ball at left-back. Won the tie in the penalty shootout with two firm saves.

1. Devis Vasquez - 8

His first action in Wednesday colours was to produce a sharp burst of pace that earned Evans a yellow card in trying to stop him.. and then was promptly carded himself for wasting time. Struggled a touch from there. It was a classy finish, but could he have got closer to Madden for Stockport’s opener? Off for Paterson before the hour.

2. Pol Valentin - 4

Jeezy peeps he’s a big unit. Showed pace and strength to muscle a recovery after 30 minutes. Looked a little ring-rusty in moments but grew into it in the second half. Off late for Iorfa.

3. Bambo Diaby - 5

Won a couple of headers early doors to settle his way into his debut and looked pretty confident on the ball. A lapse on the half-hour went unpunished. Did OK.

4. Di’Shon Bernard - 6

