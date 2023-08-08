‘Jeezy peeps’ ‘Big Dev the hero’ - Sheffield Wednesday player ratings after penalty win over Stockport County
Penalty heroics from debutant goalkeeper Devis Vasquez and a last-gasp equaliser by Tyreeq Bakinson rescued Sheffield Wednesday into the second round of the Carabao Cup after a slog of a draw against Stockport County.
The League Two side came to play and did well against an eight-change Owls side that couldn’t get themselves going for much of the game.
Full debuts were handed to Vasquez, Pol Valentin, Bambo Diaby, Di’shon Bernard, Anthony Musaba and Ashley Fletcher with much-needed minutes piled into the legs.
A laboured first hour was altered when Callum Paterson and Josh Windass emerged from the bench, with a late flurry of efforts more encouraging.
And after Bakinson bundled the ball home to cancel out Paddy Madden’s classy opener, it fell to Vasquez to make two shootout saves and take the Owls through.