Sheffield Wednesday player ratings after Owls’ battle the heat in Spain

Sheffield Wednesday were beaten 4-0 in the blistering Murcian heat on Friday when they face CD Eldense at Pinatar Arena.

Xisco tried out a new formation in their second and final game in Spain, opting for a 4-2-3-1 rather than a 4-1-4-1, and things didn’t quite work out as they were put to the sword by two goals in each half by the Spanish Segunda Liga outfit.

A total of 19 different players were used, with youngsters on the field at all times, but goals from Arnau Ortiz, Juanto Urtuno, Joel Jorquera and Ivan Chapela meant that the Owls would head back to England without having scored on the warm weather camp.

Here’s how we rated the players in their second game:

Cameron Dawson – 4

Conceded three on the day before going off to be replaced by Pierce Charles, though all were good finishes. Was confident enough on the ball.

Dominic Iorfa – 5

A decent showing, tried to get up and down right side whilst playing at right back, but didn’t have too much joy. Showed some good ball work.

Michael Ihiekwe – 5

Very vocal in the heart of defence, tried to lead by example and help Adam Alimi-Adetoro along, but wasn’t able to

Adam Alimi-Adetoro – 4

Struggled to get into it, lost his marker on a few occasions and it wasn’t too much of a surprise to see him taken off at the break before coming on again towards the end.

Reece James – 5

Sitting in the left back role, James looked to try and make things work down the side but – as with so many others – didn’t have much joy.

Tyreeq Bakinson – 5

Showed some decent touches, held the ball up well on occasion and made a couple of strong interventions whilst in front of the back four.

Will Vaulks – 6

Arguably the most vocal player on the team, Vaulks made himself heard whether it was positive or negative. Got stuck in as usual, and was always looking to help the youngsters.

Sean Fusire – 4

Didn’t have much joy down his side, unfortunately, and wasn’t able to hit the same sort of levels that saw him impress so much against Real Murcia.

Barry Bannan – 5

Tried some nice balls over the top and almost got the Owls into dangerous positions a handful of times, but also had a tough day at the office like a lot of his teammates.

Josh Windass – 5

Put himself about and try to get busy on the left of the attacking midfield, but wasn’t able to really affect the game in the way that he’ll have wanted to.

Lee Gregory – 4

Showed some good hold-up play on occasion, but was pretty much starved of service for the bulk of the tie. Wednesday didn’t manage to have a shot, and that’s not just on him.

Akin Famewo – 4

Came on at half time and slotted into the defence. Wasn’t quite as comfortable as he usually is, but still showed flashes of why he’s rated so highly.

Michael Smith - 4

Replaced Gregory with just over an hour gone, but had pretty much the same problem in terms of supply. Battled as usual though.

Jay Glover – 4

Took on a role in the midfield after coming on, rather than right back in the last game, but it did seem to pass him by a little in the heart of the side.

Rio Shipston – 4

Similar to Glover, the talented young midfielder wasn’t able to really affect matters in the heart. Tried to get his foot on the ball and make thing happen, but struggled.

Pierce Charles – N/A

Came on for the last 10 and didn’t really have anything to do other than pick the ball out of the net on one occasion on his birthday.

Callum Paterson – N/A

Was booked for a high challenge not too long after coming on around the 80-minute mark, was good to see him back available after missing the last game.

Marvin Johnson – N/A

Another one that it was pleasing to see. Johnson limped off in the last game and some had feared the worst, but he got another 10 minutes or so under his belt in Murcia.

Luke Cook – N/A