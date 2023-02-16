Sheffield Wednesday’s Marvin Johnson has been charged by the Football Association regarding an incident in the 2-2 draw with Ipswich Town.

There was plenty of conversation around the event that has led to Johnson’s charge, with the referee giving a penalty to the hosts but opting not to book or send off the wingback. Josh Windass suggested that the reason for that was because they weren’t sure which player had committed the offence.

Now though, Wednesday face the prospect of losing the 32-year-old to suspension if he’s found guilty of conduct that was ‘improper and/or violent’, a suspension which could come as a huge blow for Darren Moore’s title-chasers. Wednesday have until Monday to respond to the charge.

A statement from the FA Spokesperson read, “Sheffield Wednesday’s Marvin Johnson has been charged following an incident in their EFL League One game against Ipswich Town on Saturday 11 February… It’s alleged that the forward’s conduct during the 16th minute was improper and/or violent, and he has until Monday 20 February to provide a response.”

As things stand Johnson is still eligible for this weekend’s visit of MK Dons to Hillsborough in League One, but that is subject to proceedings and could change before that fixture takes place.

Should he face a suspension, then it makes the return of Reece James to the squad against Morecambe even more welcomed – with the Blackpool loanee on the brink of a return to action possibly just in time.

The Owls face the Dons at 3pm on Saturday afternoon.