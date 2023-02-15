Sheffield Wednesday consider defender deal – but on-trial Sheffield United man has left

Sheffield Wednesday are still running the rule over young left back, Sam Reed, with the defender having featured for the U21s this week.

The Star reported last month that the 19-year-old had begun a trial spell with the Owls as he sought to secure himself a move from Brighouse Town in the Northern Premier League Division One East, and it appears that he’s done well so far.

Reed was handed a starting berth and completed the full 90 minutes as Neil Thompson’s side drew 1-1 with Peterborough United on Tuesday, with U18s defender, Cian Flannery, scoring Wednesday's only goal of the game.

It’s thought that Reed has been given an extended spell to impress ‘Thommo’ and the rest of the technical team as they look to bolster their ranks, and he’ll be hoping that he can do enough to secure a contract by the time his trial ends.

Reed was the only trialist present for the fixture at London Road, but it is nice to see talented forward, Luke Cook, back starting again after a long injury lay-off. He played 80 minutes in the game.

Wednesday’s side once again featured plenty of U18s players following their exit from the FA Youth Cup this month, and it’s expected that that will remain the case for the rest of the campaign.

Meanwhile, it would appear that there’s no cross-city move on the cards for young Sheffield United man, Hassan Ayari, who was back in the Blades squad for their U21s match against Crewe Alexandra this week – he set up the third in a 3-0 victory.