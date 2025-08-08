The future of Sheffield Wednesday’s foremost playing asset ultimately lies in the hands of owner Dejphon Chansiri, manager Henrik Pedersen has admitted.

Wednesday have been gutted of key players in recent months, with some having left for nothing while the likes of Djeidi Gassama and Anthony Musaba were sold to ease financial headaches along with starlet youngster Caelen-Kole Cadamarteri.

Goalkeeping wonderkid Pierce Charles is the next name gathering concern around a potential sale, with The Star having revealed interest from the likes of West Ham United and Rangers.

At the age of just 20, the prodigious Northern Ireland number one is the closest thing the Owls have to a senior stopper having made just 15 club appearances. Despite the fledgling nature of his career his talent is already well-known to suitor clubs, with a host of scouts having been sent to check him out last season.

UNDER PRESSURE: Sheffield Wednesday owner/chairman Dejphon Chansiri (Image: Steve Ellis)

The nature of sustained interest from these clubs comes amid continued financial pressures at S6. It’s expected that the club will be able to fulfil the payments owed for workforce wages and to other clubs in the coming days - it’s hoped payments will be made today (Friday) - though the bulk of the cash put forward for the correction of these debts is believed to have come from Premier League solidarity payments.

It means the cashflow issues that have shrouded the club’s fortunes throughout the summer are expected to continue, though to what extent is as of yet unknown. It leaves speculation that consideration could be made to cashing-in on Charles and speaking to The Star, new boss Henrik Pedersen admitted it is ultimately a decision that will be made by the Owls chairman.

Asked how much control he has over the youngster’s future - or how tricky the situation is, the Dane smiled: "It's more tricky than something I control.

“In the end, the chairman is the owner of the club and in the end he will decide. I can tell him my wishes and of course I have a big, big wish that Pierce can stay - he's a fantastic goalkeeper and a fantastic human and he is a big part of how we want to play football in the future of Sheffield Wednesday. Of course I will do all I can for him to stay at the club.”

Charles is believed to be keen to continue his career at Wednesday. The former Manchester City academy keeper played out the finalities of the Owls’ last campaign and impressed - and at S6 he would be expected to play out a first full season between the senior sticks.

