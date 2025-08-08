Sheffield Wednesday decision on West Ham and Rangers-fancied Pierce Charles will be made by Dejphon Chansiri

By Alex Miller

Sheffield Wednesday writer

Published 8th Aug 2025, 07:00 BST
The future of Sheffield Wednesday’s foremost playing asset ultimately lies in the hands of owner Dejphon Chansiri, manager Henrik Pedersen has admitted.

Wednesday have been gutted of key players in recent months, with some having left for nothing while the likes of Djeidi Gassama and Anthony Musaba were sold to ease financial headaches along with starlet youngster Caelen-Kole Cadamarteri.

Our ‘All Wednesday’ show is now on YouTube, and you can click this link here to check out all of our interviews, updates and more. Like and subscribe if you fancy it, too.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Goalkeeping wonderkid Pierce Charles is the next name gathering concern around a potential sale, with The Star having revealed interest from the likes of West Ham United and Rangers.

At the age of just 20, the prodigious Northern Ireland number one is the closest thing the Owls have to a senior stopper having made just 15 club appearances. Despite the fledgling nature of his career his talent is already well-known to suitor clubs, with a host of scouts having been sent to check him out last season.

UNDER PRESSURE: Sheffield Wednesday owner/chairman Dejphon Chansiri (Image: Steve Ellis)placeholder image
UNDER PRESSURE: Sheffield Wednesday owner/chairman Dejphon Chansiri (Image: Steve Ellis)

The nature of sustained interest from these clubs comes amid continued financial pressures at S6. It’s expected that the club will be able to fulfil the payments owed for workforce wages and to other clubs in the coming days - it’s hoped payments will be made today (Friday) - though the bulk of the cash put forward for the correction of these debts is believed to have come from Premier League solidarity payments.

It means the cashflow issues that have shrouded the club’s fortunes throughout the summer are expected to continue, though to what extent is as of yet unknown. It leaves speculation that consideration could be made to cashing-in on Charles and speaking to The Star, new boss Henrik Pedersen admitted it is ultimately a decision that will be made by the Owls chairman.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

For the latest Owls news straight to your inbox, sign up for The Star’s free Sheffield Wednesday newsletter

Asked how much control he has over the youngster’s future - or how tricky the situation is, the Dane smiled: "It's more tricky than something I control.

“In the end, the chairman is the owner of the club and in the end he will decide. I can tell him my wishes and of course I have a big, big wish that Pierce can stay - he's a fantastic goalkeeper and a fantastic human and he is a big part of how we want to play football in the future of Sheffield Wednesday. Of course I will do all I can for him to stay at the club.”

Charles is believed to be keen to continue his career at Wednesday. The former Manchester City academy keeper played out the finalities of the Owls’ last campaign and impressed - and at S6 he would be expected to play out a first full season between the senior sticks.

Your next Sheffield Wednesday read: Sheffield Wednesday expected to lose EFL embargoes - but financial problems remain

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice