Sheffield Wednesday’s resolve to keep Pierce Charles may be tested, with West Ham United believed to be very keen on the youngster.

Interest in the 20-year-old is nothing new, with the talented young shot-stopper having caught the eye both at domestic level and on the international stage of late, and numerous reports have suggested that teams playing in higher divisions than Wednesday are keeping a very close eye on his progress.

Now, with the end of the transfer window approaching, The Star understands that West Ham are considering making a move to try and sign the Northern Ireland international, however are expected to be met by a reluctance to sell from the Owls, who not only see Charles as this season’s number one, but also a player that could grow exponentialy in value.

Pierce Charles is a wanted man

Charles is currently the most experienced goalkeeper at the club despite his young age, and has many admirers at Middlewood Road, so there are no plans to sell him even if Premier League enquiries do come their way... However with the club currently in a state of financial chaos, there will no doubt be clubs who are willing to try and grab themselves a bargain as the Owls look to try and get - and keep - themselves out of embargo.

Interest from Scottish giants, Rangers, has been reported elsewhere, which is no surprise given that their goalkeeper coach is Sal Bibbo, while there is also known to be a number of other clubs monitoring him as possible option as well. Keeping him at Hillsborough may not be easy, but what they can offer him is the chance to get a full season of Championship football under his belt.

The Owls have already lost a host of players this summer, whether that be via rejected contracts, sales or deal terminations, and they will be eager to make sure that they don’t lose any more - especially if those players are part of the limited group that remain who do actually have experience at professional level.

