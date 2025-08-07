Imminent progress is expected on the payment of debts that would see Sheffield Wednesday’s two EFL registration embargoes lifted, The Star understands.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Owls head into the Championship this season this weekend in a state of flux, with a threadbare squad decimated by financial problems that have forced them to sell key names. Incoming recruitment has been made near-impossible by the restrictions placed upon them after repeat failures to fulfil basic financial obligations saw them slapped with EFL embargoes - two of which remain at the time of writing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wednesday failed to deliver the payment of wages to its workforce at the end of the July, the fourth month in five that has seen employees hit with late payment issues. The Star understands that the Wednesday workforce - from players and backroom staff to non-football employees - are expecting to receive what is owed to them on Friday. Wednesday received a hefty Premier League solidarity payment this week and it is from that windfall that the bulk of the payments are expected to be made.

A longer-standing embargo remains on the EFL reporting service that sanctions Wednesday for the non-payment of transfer fees owed to other clubs. The Star is aware of at least four transfer dealings with clubs that at the time of sanction required payment - and that any outstanding debts owed to other clubs are also hoped to be paid off on Friday, with assurances having been made to interested parties.

Max Lowe is among the Sheffield Wednesday players believed to have handed in a notice over late wage payments. | Jess Hornby/Getty Images

The successful clearing of both sets of debts would lift the relevant embargoes fairly swiftly - after an appropriate confirmation process is undertaken by the EFL. If Wednesday were able to step out of any embargo sanction it would in theory remove an existing £7,000 cap on new contract offers - though a longer-term ‘fee restriction’ sanction on any incoming deals would remain having been extended to the summer of 2027 after a second breaching of the EFL’s ‘30-day rule’.

A ‘fee restriction’ ruling means any deals must be ratified by the body itself before clearance, with the financial suitability of deals determined by the findings of the EFL’s independent Club Financial Reporting Unit (CFRU) - and how capable the club are of fulfilling their financial commitments going forward. It remains to be seen work Wednesday are able to do, with new boss Henrik Pedersen having been non-committal with regard to the prospect of how much incoming business can be done to improve the squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri (Image: Martin Rickett/PA Wire)

Having maintained a desire to see a ‘strong, stable and competitive Sheffield Wednesday’ operate this season, a detailed statement released by the EFL this week read in part: “Having The independent Club Financial Reporting Unit (CFRU) has been in daily dialogue with the Club over recent weeks as it seeks to finalise its cashflow requirements.

“Alongside this, the CFRU is actively looking at available options in respect of the Club’s playing squad, as a means of helping to ensure that it can fulfil its fixtures, while still respecting the restrictions imposed through the current registration embargo and fee restriction.”

The payment of dues owed to both employees and other clubs would present short-term progress but leaves grave questions marks around the continued funding of the club by owner Dejphon Chansiri. Last month late salary payments were made for the month of June with no small help from the transfer fees received for the likes of Anthony Musaba and Djeidi Gassama, with this month’s debt-settling set to be funded by solidarity payments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With more payments to come and with August’s payday only three and a half weeks away, whether further windfalls are expected in the coming weeks remains to be seen.

Your next Sheffield Wednesday read: Sheffield Wednesday face transfer 'challenge' with Henrik Pedersen waiting on EFL status