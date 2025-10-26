Henrik Pedersen is looking forward to the future at Sheffield Wednesday following the end of Dejphon Chansiri’s reign.

Sheffield Wednesday manager Henrik Pedersen is adamant the club can have a “really bright” future again after Dejphon Chansiri’s reign came to an end on Friday following his decision to put the club into administration.

The Dane made the admission after watching his side fall to a 2-1 home defeat to Oxford United in front of more than 27,000 fans at Hillsborough on Saturday afternoon, marking a stark contrast to the environment they had played in a little under 72 hours earlier.

After boycotting Wednesday night’s 1-0 defeat to Middlesbrough, Owls supporters flocked to Hillsborough in their numbers to produce the club’s highest home attendance of the season so far.

Wednesdayites have been encouraged by the administrators to pour money back into the club via purchasing tickets, merchandise and matchday refreshments. Scenes in the Owls Megastore on Friday afternoon and pre-match on Saturday demonstrated those pleas have already been answered.

And with the supporters doing their very best to get right behind the team as they embark on their second improbable-looking survival mission in just three seasons, Pedersen, although he accepts a lot of questions about the immediate future remain unanswered, is confident the club can prosper again, pointing to people that make Wednesday what it is.

Pedersen confident Owls can enjoy a bright future

“Of course there is still a situation where we don’t know what happens,” said Pedersen. “There is uncertainty, but we know he’s [Chansiri] gone, and we know there is hope and belief for the future.

“But it is still a difficult situation for everyone because there is uncertainty for the future. But we all have a big belief and a big hope that the future will be really, really bright for Sheffield Wednesday again, and for this we will work every day together: players, staff, coaches, everyone.

“With this group of humans in Sheffield Wednesday, I have a big confidence in this.”