Sean Fusire scored his first Sheffield Wednesday goal in Saturday’s 2-1 defeat to Oxford United at Hillsborough.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield Wednesday stalwart Liam Palmer believes Sean Fusire will take plenty of confidence from scoring his first senior goal in Saturday’s 2-1 defeat to Oxford United at Hillsborough.

After Wednesday had found themselves 2-0 down at half-time, they got themselves back into the game eight minutes into the start of the second half when a low Harry Amass cross wasn’t fully dealt with and Fusire kept his composure to score the home side’s first goal from open play at Hillsborough this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ball fell kindly to the former Carlisle United loanee, who has started each of the last two games at wing-back, inside the penalty area and he struck it first time, firing it low and hard into the back of the net.

Although Wednesday dominated from that moment onwards, they were unable to find the second goal their second half performance deserved, meaning they were unable to cap off what had been an uplifting 24 hours for the club with a positive result.

Nevertheless, Palmer spoke of his delight for Fusire, insisting he is the sort of player that will take encouragement and confidence from scoring his first goal of his senior career.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Palmer explains why Fusire will gain confidence from scoring first Owls goal

"I am so happy for him to get a goal today, and hopefully he can kick on," Palmer said of Fusire, speaking to the Owls' YouTube channel. "A lot of the young players need to play a big part, at least up until January, so it's nice to see him get a goal.

"It will give him a big boost and some confidence; I think he is a confidence player as well. Like a lot of the young boys, he's been asked to play a big part. In fits and starts, I think they have found it tough, especially in the environment that we're in.

"It's been tough, and I think as a senior player, me, Baz [Barry Bannan] and a few of the others have just been trying to keep them going, keep them right and keep them ready to take their chance.

"Quite a few of them have done it. Henrik has got a lot of faith in the youngsters and how they have progressed in a short space of time, and that is going to be needed when called upon."